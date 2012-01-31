BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 31 Zambia have kicked winger Clifford Mulenga out of their African Nations Cup squad for a breach of team rules, the country's football association said on Tuesday.

Mulenga broke a curfew, along with three other unidentified players, after Zambia's win on Sunday over Equatorial Guinea in their last group match.

While the trio apologised, Mulenga, with a reputation for being head strong, did not.

"The coach has made it very, very clear why he had made that decision and it is in the interest of teamwork and unity and that cannot be compromised," the association's press officer Erick Mwanza told reporters in Bata, where Zambia are preparing for their quarter-final against Sudan on Saturday.

Mulenga had only made a fleeting appearance at the tournament as a late substitute on Sunday, when Zambia beat the co-hosts 1-0 in Malabo.

