BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 31 Zambia
have kicked winger Clifford Mulenga out of their African Nations
Cup squad for a breach of team rules, the country's football
association said on Tuesday.
Mulenga broke a curfew, along with three other unidentified
players, after Zambia's win on Sunday over Equatorial Guinea in
their last group match.
While the trio apologised, Mulenga, with a reputation for
being head strong, did not.
"The coach has made it very, very clear why he had made that
decision and it is in the interest of teamwork and unity and
that cannot be compromised," the association's press officer
Erick Mwanza told reporters in Bata, where Zambia are preparing
for their quarter-final against Sudan on Saturday.
Mulenga had only made a fleeting appearance at the
tournament as a late substitute on Sunday, when Zambia beat the
co-hosts 1-0 in Malabo.
