BATA, Equatorial Guinea, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Emmanuel Mayuka came off the bench to send Zambia into the African Nations Cup final after his 78th-minute goal secured a shock 1-0 win over Ghana in their semi-final on Wednesday.

The game could have turned out very differently had Asamoah Gyan not missed an eighth-minute penalty for four-times champions and favourites Ghana.

Ghana dominated the game but struggled to create chances in front of another empty stadium, a sad hallmark of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, on a wet and steamy evening in Bata.

Mayuka, the only member of the Zambian squad playing for a European first division club, scored out of the blue with a shot on the turn. Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng was sent off six minutes from time after a second yellow card.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Justin Palmer)