(Adds details)
By Mark Gleeson
BATA, Equatorial Guinea Feb 8 Emmanuel
Mayuka came off the bench to score a late goal and give Zambia a
shock 1-0 win over four-times champions Ghana in their African
Nations Cup semi-final on Wednesday.
Ghana dominated the game on a wet and steamy evening but
Asamoah Gyan missed an eighth-minute penalty and Derek Boateng
was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 84th minute.
Zambia reached the final for the first time since 1994 while
Ghana, with a much stronger team on paper, extended a frustraing
recent run at the tournament.
Despite boasting one of the continent's strongest teams and
reaching the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010, the Black Stars
also fell at the semi-final stage in 2008 and were runners-up
two years ago. The last of their titles was back in 1982.
Mayuka, the only member of the Zambian squad playing for a
European first division club, scored out of the blue with a
superb shot on the turn in the 78th minute.
The Young Boys Berne striker had surprisingly been left on
the bench by French coach Herve Renard as Zambia started with
James Chamanga as their lone striker.
Ghana were gifted an early chance when Davies Nkausu was
judged to have tripped Gyan in the area, although television
replays suggested only the faintest of contact, if any, was
made.
Gyan took the penalty himself but his weak effort was
comfortably saved by Kennedy Mweene, diving low to his left.
Ghana missed another gilt-edged chance on the half hour when
a free-kick across the area found Jordan Ayew unmarked at the
far post but he let the ball slip under his foot.
Zambia enjoyed a few periods of possession and Chris Katongo
shot narrowly wide following a good run by Rainford Kalaba in
their best chance of the half.
Ghana had another chance five minutes before the break when
Kwadwo Asamoah worked an opening and shot wide narrowly wide
from the edge of the penalty area.
In the second half Ghana take complete control although they
still struggled to create clearcut chances.
Gyan threatened when he burst through the Zambia defence,
only to shoot straight at Mweene. He was close again when a long
cross hit him on the back of the head and bounced just wide.
Zambia scored against the run of play when halftime
substitute Mayuka, 21, received the ball with his back to goal.
He controlled it with his first touch then swung and sent a shot
curling past Adam Kwarasey and in off the foot of the post for
his third goal of the tournament.
Ghana pressed forward desperately but Zambia defended
defiantly, their defenders repeatedly blocking goalbound shots
in an enthralling finale.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)