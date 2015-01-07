JOHANNESBURG Jan 7 Zambia have retained eight players from their African Nations Cup-winning squad of three years ago in their final 23-man list for this month's tournament in Equatorial Guinea with Rainford Kalaba chosen as captain.

The team has undergone a dramatic transformation since Zambia won the continental championship in Gabon in 2012.

Among those left out of the squad named on Wednesday were captain Christopher Katongo, dropped from the preliminary list named last month, and fellow forward James Chamanga.

A total of four players were cut when the final selection was announced by coach Honour Janza at a news conference in South Africa, where the team are preparing for the finals.

Zambia have been drawn with Tunisia, Cape Verde Islands and Democratic Republic of Congo in Group B.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Munyau (Red Arrows), Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns), Joshua Titima (Power Dynamos)

Defenders: Aaron Katebe (FC Platinum), Donashano Malama (Nkana FC), Emmanuel Mbola (Hapoel Ra'anana), Christopher Munthali (Nkana FC), Davies Nkausu (Bloemfontein Celtic), Stopilla Sunzu (Shanghai Shenhua)

Midfielders: Roderick Kabwe (Zanaco), Rainford Kalaba (TP Mazembe Englebert), Chisamba Lungu (Ural Yekaterinenburg), Kondwani Mtonga (Zesco United), Mukuka Mulenga (Bloemfontein Celtic), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Lubambo Musonda (FC Ulisses), Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles), Nathan Sinkala (Grasshoppers Zurich)

Forwards: Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Evans Kangwa (Hapoel Ra'anana), Emmanuel Mayuka (Southampton), Jackson Mwanza (Zesco United), Given Singuluma (TP Mazembe Englebert). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)