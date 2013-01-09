JOHANNESBURG Jan 9 Veteran defender Chintu Kampamba was left out of Zambia's 23-man squad on Wednesday for their African Nations Cup defence.

The decision not to include Kampamba, who has been without a club since June, means Zambia have retained 19 of the 23 players who helped them win the continental championship in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon last January.

The holders continued their preparations with a goalless draw against Morocco in Johannesburg on Tuesday and play Norway in Ndola on Saturday and Namibia in Nelspruit next week in their last two warm-up matches.

They open the defence of their title with a Group C match against Ethiopia in Nelspruit on Jan. 21.

Squad

Goalkeeper: Daniel Munyau (Red Arrows), Kennedy Mweene (Free State Stars), Joshua Titima (Power Dynamos)

Defenders: Hichani Himoonde, Francis Kasonde (both TP Mazembe Englebert), Emmanuel Mbola (FC Porto), Joseph Musonda (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Davies Nkausu (SuperSport United), Stopilla Sunzu (TP Mazembe Englebert)

Midfielders: Isaac Chansa (Henan Jienye), Noah Chivuta (Free State Stars), Rainford Kalaba (TP Mazembe Englebert), Christopher Katongo (Henan Jienye), Felix Katongo (Petro Atletico), Chisamba Lungu (Ural Sverdlovsk Oblast), Mukuka Mulenga (Power Dynamos), William Njobvu (Hapoel Beer Sheva), Nathan Sinkala (TP Mazembe Englebert)

Forwards: James Chamanga (Dalian Shide), Emmanuel Mayuka (Southampton) Collins Mbesuma (Orlando Pirates), Jacob Mulenga (FC Utrecht), Jonas Sakuwaha (Al Merreikh). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Patrick Johnston)