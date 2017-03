NELSPRUIT, South Africa, Jan 29 (Defending champions Zambia tumbled out of the African Nations Cup on Tuesday after failing to beat Burkina Faso, who finish surprise winners of Group C after a goalless draw in Nelspruit.

Zambia threw all they could forward in an increasing effort to breach the Burkinabe defence but could not get the goal they needed to continue their title defence.

They are the first holders to be eliminated at the first stage since Algeria in 1992.

Burkina Faso, outsiders coming into the tournament, finished ahead of Nigeria on goal difference. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John Mehaffey)