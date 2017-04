EBIBEYIN, Equatorial Guinea Jan 18 Yannick Bolasie scored midway through the second half to hand the Democratic Republic of Congo a deserved 1-1 draw after falling behind early against Zambia in the opening Group B game of the African Nations Cup on Sunday.

Given Singuluma struck home the opener in the second minute at Estadio de Ebibeyn but Congo fought back to earn a point with Bolasie striking home with a powerful shot just inside the penalty area after 66 minutes.

Singuluma took just over a minute to thrash home the opener with a rasping shot from outside the box.

The Cape Verde islands and Tunisia meet in the second Group B match at 1900 GMT. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)