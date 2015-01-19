EBEBIYIN, Equatorial Guinea Jan 19 Zambia's key midfielder Nathan Sinkala is out of the rest of the African Nations Cup finals with a knee injury suffered on Sunday, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) said on Monday.

Sinkala, an influential figure three years ago when Zambia won the tournament, was hurt late in their opening 1-1 Group B draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Ebebiyin.

The FAZ said Sinkala's knee ligament injury would take a minimum of four weeks to heal. Under tournament regulations Zambia will not be able to replace him. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Mongomo; Editing by Ken Ferris)