EBIBEYIN, Equatorial Guinea Jan 26 Both Cape Verde and Zambia were eliminated from the African Nations Cup on Monday after they played out a goalless draw in treacherous conditions at Estadio de Ebibeyin.

Cape Verde finished with three points and with the same goal difference as the Democratic Republic of Congo, who drew 1-1 with Tunisia in Bata at the same time, but scored one goal less and were therefore eliminated by the slimmest of margins. DR Congo go through with group winners Tunisia.

Zambia, who were the 2012 winners, finished last in Group B with only two points.

The match was played in a tropical downpour that made the game unplayable at times as giant puddles stopped the flow of the ball and risked injury to the players.