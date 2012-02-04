BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
BATA, Feb 4 Zambia 3 Sudan 0 - African Nations Cup quarter-final result on Saturday:
In Bata
Scorers: Stoppila Sunzu 15, Chris Katongo 66, James Chamanga 86
Red card: Saifeldin Ali Hidris (Sudan) 65
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
Zambia: 16-Kennedy Mweene; 4-Joseph Musonda, 13-Stoppila Sunzu, 5-Hichani Himoonde, 6-Davies Nkausu; 19-Nathan Sinkala, 3-Chisamba Lungu (2-Francis Kasonde 56), 8-Isaac Chansa, 11-Chris Katongo (21-Jonas Sakuwaha 89), 27-Rainford Kalaba; 20-Emmanuel Makaya (12-James Chamanga 64).
Sudan: 21-Akram El Hadi Salem; 3-Mowaia Bashir, 6-Musab Omar , 9-Saifeldin Ali Hidris, 15-Ahmed Khalifa; 5-Yousef Alaeldin (13-Amir Kamal 29), 8-Haitham Mostafa (12-Badreldin El Doud 69), 10-Mohamed Al Tahir, 19-Ahmed Bashir, 23-Nazar Hamed (7-Ramadan Agab 41), 17-Mudather Tayeb.
Referee: Gassama Bakary (Gambia)
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi