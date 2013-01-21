NELSPRUIT, South Africa Jan 21 Teams for the opening Group C match at the African Nations Cup finals between holders Zambia and Ethiopia on Monday:
Zambia: 16-Kennedy Mweene; 6-Davies Nkausu, 5-Hichani Himoonde, 13-Stopilla Sunzu, 4-Joseph Musonda; 3-Chisamba Lungu, 8-Isaac Chansa, 19-Nathan Sinkala, 17-Rainford Kalaba, 11-Chris Katongo; 9-Collins Mbesuma
Ethiopia: 22-Jemal Tassew; 4-Abebaw Butako, 5-Aynalem Hailu, 12-Biyadglign Eliase, 17-Seyum Tesfaye; 8-Asrat Megersa, 14-Minyahile Teshome, 18-Shimelese Bekele, 19-Adane Girma; 9-Getaneh Kebede, 7-Saladin Seid
Referee: Castane Otogo (Gabon)