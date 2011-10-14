PARIS Oct 14 Paris St Germain midfielder Nene
is so desperate to play in the 2014 World Cup on home soil that
he says he could give up his hopes of playing for Brazil, switch
nationalities and play for France instead.
Nene, 30, who represented Brazil at junior level but has
never played for the senior side, produced some brilliant
performances for PSG last season but was overlooked for the
senior Brazil team.
He has dual Brazilian/Spanish nationality, and said he
could acquire French nationality as well.
"I will give everything I can to play for Brazil at the 2014
World Cup," Nene told French radio RMC.
"But if I see I can't make it with Brazil, I will think
about the French national team. It should not be a problem. I
have dual nationality and I hope I will soon have triple
nationality," he added.
Nene, who first arrived in France in 2007, joined PSG from
Monaco last season, scoring 14 goals from 35 league games.
FIFA removed its age-limit barrier on players changing
nationalities in 2009. Until then, players could change
nationalities only until the age of 21, as long as they had not
played for their senior national team.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)