BERNE Nov 4 Nepal's football association (ANFA) president Ganesh Thapa has temporarily stepped aside while FIFA's ethics committee investigates allegations of financial irregularites, made by two of his own vice-presidents, FIFA said on Tuesday.

"Ganesh Thapa... has agreed not to participate in any football-related activity at national and international level for a period of 120 days while the FIFA ethics committee completes its review of claims involving alleged misconduct by ANFA officials," said FIFA in a statement.

Last month, two ANFA vice-presidents, Karma Tsering Sherpa and Bijay Narayan Manandhar, asked FIFA ethics investigator Michael Garcia to look into Thapa and how funds to Nepal from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) were used.

The request, via an emailed letter seen by Reuters, came after the country's public accounts committee had ordered an investigation of Thapa, an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) vice president, over what it said was alleged embezzlement of funds.

Thapa has repeatedly denied all allegations, saying he has done nothing wrong.