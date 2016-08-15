AMSTERDAM Aug 15 Dick Advocaat has quit as the assistant to Netherlands head coach Danny Blind just months after agreeing to take on the role, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Monday.

Former Netherlands manager Advocaat will be joining Fenerbahce in Turkey.

His abrupt departure has elicited a cold response from the KNVB, Blind and Hans van Breukelen, the recently appointed technical director of Dutch football.

A brief KNVB statement said Advocaat had "indicated he is going to work somewhere else" and the 68-year-old has since told Dutch NOS radio he is going to Turkey.

"I am keen to work at such a big club in Turkey. At my age it is a fantastic challenge," Advocaat said.

"I am shocked and disappointed," said Blind, who had asked the experienced Advocaat to help him as the team seek to overcome the disappointment of missing out on this year's European Championship in France and focus on 2018 World Cup qualification.

"When I approached Dick last year to be assistant, he gave me the impression he wanted to do it for a long term.

"But anyway, there is no point in standing still, we have to carry on. From now on what is important is our upcoming matches against Greece and Sweden."

Van Breukelen said he would be seeking a replacement after being 'unpleasantly surprised'.

Advocaat's latest spell with the Dutch side lasted just three friendlies in May and a training camp in Portugal.

As coach, he took the Netherlands to the World Cup in 1994 and the European Championship 10 years later.

As coach, he took the Netherlands to the World Cup in 1994 and the European Championship 10 years later.

His last major job was as manager of Sunderland, where he resigned last October.