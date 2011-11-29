By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Nov 28 Ajax Amsterdam's members
council has asked Johan Cruyff and four other commissioners to
step down in an attempt to end an internal political feud that
has dogged the club for months.
Cruyff, one of the finest players to grace the game,
publicly clashed with the other four commissioners on Ajax's
supervisory board after they named former coach Louis van Gaal,
Danny Blind and Martin Sturkenboom as directors but kept him in
the dark.
Cruyff earlier this week said he was taking legal action
against the commissioners over the directors' appointment and
had challenged the members council to pick a side.
The 24-man members council instead opted to support neither
side, saying they had lost faith in any further cooperation
between them.
"This board could not continue and therefore we made this
choice," members council chairman Rob Been Jr. told reporters.
"Now we choose an interim board of three members, who will
vote for the club at the shareholders meeting on Dec. 12 and
after that we will form a council of members, who will appoint a
new board of commissioners.
"But none of the five members of the recent board will
return as commissioner in the new board."
At the heart of the dispute has been Cruyff's thorny
relations with Van Gaal, who coached Ajax to their last European
Cup triumph 16 years ago and was sacked as Bayern Munich manager
in April.
Cruyff had not wanted to work with Van Gaal, who himself
would have been unwilling to adopt the Dutch great's technical
blueprint for the development of Ajax and the club's young
players.
The shareholders meeting will decide the club's future
direction but Been and fellow board member Keje Molenaar said
the members still supported Cruyff's technical blueprint and
that the technical structure of the club was not on the agenda
for Monday's meeting.
"We will stay on that track," Molenaar told NOS-TV.
