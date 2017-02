ROTTERDAM Aug 21 Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam have agreed to sign Finnish international defender Niklas Moisander from AZ Alkmaar on a three-year deal, his new club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who spent three years in the Ajax reserves before moving to PEC Zwolle and then AZ, will cost three million euros ($3.70 million) and is a replacement for Jan Vertonghen, who moved to Tottenham Hotspur in the close season.

($1 = 0.8103 euros) (Writing by Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by John O'Brien)