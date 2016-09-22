Sept 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup 1st Round matches on Thursday
1st Round
Thursday, September 22
Feyenoord - FC Oss (II) 4-1 (halftime: 1-1)
De Dijk (III) - Vitesse Arnhem 2-7 (halftime: 1-2)
HSC'21 (III) - TEC (III) 1-5 (halftime: 0-4)
Twente Enschede - Utrecht 1-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Wednesday, September 21
Ajax Amsterdam - Willem II Tilburg 5-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Achilles Veen (IV) - VVSB (III) 1-4 (halftime: 0-1)
De Treffers (III) - ASWH (III) 0-3 (halftime: 0-3)
DVS'33 Ermelo (III) - PEC Zwolle 1-4 (halftime: 0-3)
Excelsior Maassluis (III) - Heracles Almelo 1-3 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
FC Lienden (III) - AZ Alkmaar 1-4 (halftime: 0-1)
Katwijk (III) - Harkemase Boys (III) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Kon.HFC (III) - OJC Rosmalen (III) 6-1 (halftime: 3-0)
NEC Nijmegen - ADO Den Haag 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-5)
ADO Den Haag win 5-3 on penalties.
Spakenburg (III) - Fortuna Sittard (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Sparta Rotterdam - FC Dordrecht (II) 3-1 (halftime: 3-0)
UNA (III) - Huizen (III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
PSV Eindhoven - Roda JC Kerkrade 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Dongen (III) - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1-3 (halftime: 1-0)
Tuesday, September 20
Heerenveen - Graafschap Doetinchem (II) 5-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Barendrecht (III) - Excelsior 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
EVV (III) - RKC Waalwijk (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0)
Den Bosch (II) - FC Eindhoven (II) 2-3 (halftime: 1-1)
FC Volendam (II) - MVV Maastricht (II) 3-3 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 3-3, penalty shootout: 5-4)
FC Volendam win 5-4 on penalties.
HHC Hardenberg (III) - Jodan Boys (IV) 2-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 6-7)
Jodan Boys win 7-6 on penalties.
IJsselmeervogels (III) - Achilles '29 (II) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Kozakken Boys (III) - Helmond Sport (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
JVC Cuijk (III) - Telstar (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-2)
NAC Breda (II) - VVV-Venlo (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-2)
Capelle (III) - Groningen 0-4 (halftime: 0-2)
FC Rijnvogels (III) - SC Cambuur (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Rijnsburgse Boys (III) - Almere City FC (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Scheveningen (III) - FC Emmen (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2)