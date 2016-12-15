Soccer-Cavani and Di Maria fire PSG into final
Jan 24 Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup Last 16 matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, December 15 Heracles Almelo - Sparta Rotterdam 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) SC Cambuur (II) - Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 (halftime: 2-0) Wednesday, December 14 Feyenoord - ADO Den Haag 5-1 (halftime: 1-0) AZ Alkmaar - ASWH (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Vitesse Arnhem - Jodan Boys (V) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) PEC Zwolle - Utrecht 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, December 13 IJsselmeervogels (IV) - Heerenveen 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) FC Volendam (II) - VVSB (III) 4-1 (halftime: 3-1)
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Napoli 1 Jose Callejon 71 Red Card: Elseid Hysaj 90 Fiorentina 0 Red Card: Maximiliano Olivera 90+4 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 25 Juventus v AC Milan (1945)
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, January 24 Napoli - Fiorentina 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25 Juventus v AC Milan (1945)