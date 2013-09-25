Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dutch Cup 2nd Round matches on Wednesday 2nd Round Wednesday, September 25 Ajax Amsterdam - FC Volendam (II) 4-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET ASWH (IV) - ADO '20 (III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) AZ Alkmaar - Sparta Rotterdam (II) 4-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET De Zouaven (IV) - Noordwijk (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Utrecht - Den Bosch (II) 4-1 (halftime: 1-0) Hoek (IV) - HBS (III) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) PEC Zwolle - Fortuna Sittard (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) PSV Eindhoven - Telstar (II) 4-1 (halftime: 2-1) AFC (III) - Groningen 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Rijnsburgse Boys (III) - Roda JC Kerkrade 1-2 (halftime: 1-2) RVVH (IV) - Vitesse Arnhem 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Smitshoek (IV) - NAC Breda 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, September 24 RKC Waalwijk - Heracles Almelo 0-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Achilles '29 (II) - HSC'21 (III) 5-1 (halftime: 2-0) Barendrecht (III) - JVC Cuyk (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Graafschap Doetinchem (II) - Excelsior (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2) Deurne (IV) - FC Emmen (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) DVS'33 Ermelo (IV) - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) EHC (IV) - FC Eindhoven (II) 1-4 (halftime: 0-2) Excelsior '31 (III) - Willem II Tilburg (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET FC Oss (II) - VVV-Venlo (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) GVVV (III) - ADO Den Haag 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) IJsselmeervogels (III) - Helmond Sport (II) 3-2 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Kozakken Boys (III) - Scheveningen (III) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Katwijk (III) - SC Cambuur 1-6 (halftime: 0-5) TEC (V) - MVV Maastricht (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-3) Harkemase Boys (IV) - NEC Nijmegen 0-8 (halftime: 0-3) Capelle (III) - Almere City FC (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 26 Heerenveen v Twente Enschede (1645) De Treffers (III) v EVV (III) (1800) Wilhelmina '08 v SWZ/Boso Sneek (IV) (1800) Feyenoord v FC Dordrecht (II) (1845)