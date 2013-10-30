Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dutch Cup 3rd Round matches on Wednesday
3rd Round
Wednesday, October 30
Feyenoord - Hoek (IV) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Excelsior '31 (III) - Heracles Almelo 2-5 (halftime: 0-1)
Groningen - Capelle (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
PEC Zwolle - Wilhelmina '08 4-0 (halftime: 4-0)
Vitesse Arnhem - Noordwijk (III) 5-0 (halftime: 2-0)
AZ Alkmaar - Achilles '29 (II) 7-0 (halftime: 4-0)
PSV Eindhoven - Roda JC Kerkrade 1-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Tuesday, October 29
SC Cambuur - NAC Breda 2-2 (halftime: 2-0, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 5-4)
SC Cambuur win 5-4 on penalties.
Kozakken Boys (III) - Utrecht 1-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
FC Eindhoven (II) - NEC Nijmegen 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
FC Emmen (II) - IJsselmeervogels (III) 2-3 (halftime: 2-1)
JVC Cuijk (III) - EVV (III) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
MVV Maastricht (II) - ADO Den Haag 2-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Ajax Amsterdam - ASWH (IV) 4-1 (halftime: 3-1)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, October 31
Heerenveen v VVV-Venlo (II) (1745)
Excelsior (II) v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1945)