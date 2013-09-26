Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dutch Cup 2nd Round matches on Thursday
2nd Round
Thursday, September 26
Feyenoord - FC Dordrecht (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
De Treffers (III) - EVV (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Wilhelmina '08 - SWZ/Boso Sneek (IV) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Heerenveen - Twente Enschede 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Wednesday, September 25
Ajax Amsterdam - FC Volendam (II) 4-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
ASWH (IV) - ADO '20 (III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
AZ Alkmaar - Sparta Rotterdam (II) 4-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
De Zouaven (IV) - Noordwijk (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Utrecht - Den Bosch (II) 4-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Hoek (IV) - HBS (III) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0)
PEC Zwolle - Fortuna Sittard (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
PSV Eindhoven - Telstar (II) 4-1 (halftime: 2-1)
AFC (III) - Groningen 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Rijnsburgse Boys (III) - Roda JC Kerkrade 1-2 (halftime: 1-2)
RVVH (IV) - Vitesse Arnhem 1-3 (halftime: 1-1)
Smitshoek (IV) - NAC Breda 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Tuesday, September 24
RKC Waalwijk - Heracles Almelo 0-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
Achilles '29 (II) - HSC'21 (III) 5-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Barendrecht (III) - JVC Cuyk (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Graafschap Doetinchem (II) - Excelsior (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2)
Deurne (IV) - FC Emmen (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
DVS'33 Ermelo (IV) - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
EHC (IV) - FC Eindhoven (II) 1-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Excelsior '31 (III) - Willem II Tilburg (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
FC Oss (II) - VVV-Venlo (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
GVVV (III) - ADO Den Haag 0-3 (halftime: 0-0)
IJsselmeervogels (III) - Helmond Sport (II) 3-2 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Kozakken Boys (III) - Scheveningen (III) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Katwijk (III) - SC Cambuur 1-6 (halftime: 0-5)
TEC (V) - MVV Maastricht (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-3)
Harkemase Boys (IV) - NEC Nijmegen 0-8 (halftime: 0-3)
Capelle (III) - Almere City FC (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET