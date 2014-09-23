Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dutch Cup 2nd Round matches on Tuesday 2nd Round Tuesday, September 23 Roda JC Kerkrade (II) - Heerenveen 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Ajax (Ama.) (III) - NEC Nijmegen (II) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-5) NEC Nijmegen win 5-3 on penalties. Almere City FC (II) - ADO Den Haag 2-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 2-0) Almere City FC win 2-0 on penalties. Deltasport (V) - Willem II Tilburg 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Excelsior Maassluis (III) - FC Emmen (II) 1-4 (halftime: 1-1) Flevo Boys Emmeloord (IV) - DOS'37 (V) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) HHC (III) - RKC Waalwijk (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Kozakken Boys (III) - Sportlust'46 (V) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET ONS Boso Sneek (III) - FC Dordrecht 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) VVV-Venlo (II) - FC Eindhoven (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-2) VVV-Venlo win 4-2 on penalties. Spakenburg (III) - NAC Breda 3-4 (halftime: 1-2) Capelle (III) - FC Volendam (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Rijnsburgse Boys (III) - Sparta Rotterdam (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Scheveningen (III) - Lisse (III) 4-1 (halftime: 1-0) VVSB (III) - Vitesse Arnhem 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): 2nd Round Wednesday, September 24 DOSKO (IV) v Graafschap Doetinchem (II) (1500) HBS (III) v Heracles Almelo (1500) AFC (III) v Excelsior (1500) De Dijk (IV) v Fortuna Sittard (II) (1500) JOS (IV) v Ajax Amsterdam (1630) MVV Maastricht (II) v Helmond Sport (II) (1800) De Treffers (III) v Telstar (II) (1800) Den Bosch (II) v SC Cambuur (1800) PEC Zwolle v FC Oss (II) (1800) Barendrecht (III) v Groningen (1800) ASWH (IV) v WKE (III) (1800) Urk (IV) v UNA (III) (1800) JVC Cuijk (III) v GVVV (III) (1800) EVV (III) v AZ Alkmaar (1800) Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Feyenoord (1845) 2nd Round Thursday, September 25 Achilles '29 (II) v Twente Enschede (1630) PSV Eindhoven v Utrecht (1845)