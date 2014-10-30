Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dutch Cup 3rd Round matches on Thursday
3rd Round
Thursday, October 30
Roda JC Kerkrade (II) - Sparta Rotterdam (II) 4-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
WKE (III) - Excelsior 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
De Treffers (III) - NEC Nijmegen (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Wednesday, October 29
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer - Twente Enschede 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-5)
Twente Enschede win 5-4 on penalties.
FC Volendam (II) - Sportlust'46 (V) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Flevo Boys Emmeloord (IV) - Groningen 1-8 (halftime: 1-3)
GVVV (III) - AZ Alkmaar 0-5 (halftime: 0-2)
PEC Zwolle - HHC (III) 6-1 (halftime: 4-1)
SC Cambuur - Scheveningen (III) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
Almere City FC (II) - PSV Eindhoven 1-5 (halftime: 1-1)
Tuesday, October 28
Vitesse Arnhem - FC Dordrecht 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Graafschap Doetinchem (II) - Deltasport (V) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Fortuna Sittard (II) - NAC Breda 2-3 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Heracles Almelo - FC Emmen (II) 6-2 (halftime: 3-2)
VVV-Venlo (II) - MVV Maastricht (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Urk (IV) - Ajax Amsterdam 0-4 (halftime: 0-3)