Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dutch Cup 2nd Round matches on Thursday
2nd Round
Thursday, September 25
PSV Eindhoven - Utrecht 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Achilles '29 (II) - Twente Enschede 1-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Wednesday, September 24
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer - Feyenoord 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
ASWH (IV) - WKE (III) 2-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Barendrecht (III) - Groningen 1-4 (halftime: 0-2)
De Treffers (III) - Telstar (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
EVV (III) - AZ Alkmaar 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Den Bosch (II) - SC Cambuur 0-4 (halftime: 0-0)
JVC Cuijk (III) - GVVV (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
MVV Maastricht (II) - Helmond Sport (II) 4-3 (halftime: 2-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
PEC Zwolle - FC Oss (II) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Urk (IV) - UNA (III) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
JOS (IV) - Ajax Amsterdam 0-9 (halftime: 0-3)
AFC (III) - Excelsior 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
De Dijk (IV) - Fortuna Sittard (II) 4-7 (halftime: 2-2, 90 mins: 4-4) AET
DOSKO (IV) - Graafschap Doetinchem (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
HBS (III) - Heracles Almelo 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Tuesday, September 23
Roda JC Kerkrade (II) - Heerenveen 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Ajax (Ama.) (III) - NEC Nijmegen (II) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-5)
NEC Nijmegen win 5-3 on penalties.
Almere City FC (II) - ADO Den Haag 2-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 2-0)
Almere City FC win 2-0 on penalties.
Deltasport (V) - Willem II Tilburg 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Excelsior Maassluis (III) - FC Emmen (II) 1-4 (halftime: 1-1)
Flevo Boys Emmeloord (IV) - DOS'37 (V) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
HHC (III) - RKC Waalwijk (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Kozakken Boys (III) - Sportlust'46 (V) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
ONS Boso Sneek (III) - FC Dordrecht 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
VVV-Venlo (II) - FC Eindhoven (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-2)
VVV-Venlo win 4-2 on penalties.
Spakenburg (III) - NAC Breda 3-4 (halftime: 1-2)
Capelle (III) - FC Volendam (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Rijnsburgse Boys (III) - Sparta Rotterdam (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Scheveningen (III) - Lisse (III) 4-1 (halftime: 1-0)
VVSB (III) - Vitesse Arnhem 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)