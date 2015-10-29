Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dutch Cup 3rd Round matches on Thursday
3rd Round
Thursday, October 29
Telstar (II) - AZ Alkmaar 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Heerenveen - Helmond Sport (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
NEC Nijmegen - Sparta Rotterdam (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Wednesday, October 28
Utrecht - Groningen 5-3 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 3-3) AET
Excelsior '31 (IV) - Excelsior 4-3 (halftime: 2-2)
FC Lienden (III) - Roda JC Kerkrade 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 5-6)
Roda JC Kerkrade win 6-5 on penalties.
Feyenoord - Ajax Amsterdam 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
HBS (III) - Kozakken Boys (III) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2)
Tuesday, October 27
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (II) - Willem II Tilburg 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Achilles '29 (II) - Spakenburg (III) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Almere City FC (II) - Den Bosch (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Berkum (V) - HHC (III) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
FC Dordrecht (II) - Capelle (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
Heracles Almelo - Kon.HFC (III) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1)
VVSB (III) - FC Emmen (II) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0)
PSV Eindhoven - SC Genemuiden (IV) 6-0 (halftime: 1-0)