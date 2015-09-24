Sept 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dutch Cup 2nd Round matches on Thursday 2nd Round Thursday, September 24 Feyenoord - PEC Zwolle 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) RKC Waalwijk (II) - Helmond Sport (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Wednesday, September 23 Ajax Amsterdam - Graafschap Doetinchem 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) AZ Alkmaar - VVV-Venlo (II) 6-1 (halftime: 2-0) Barendrecht (III) - Excelsior 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Berkum (V) - JVC Cuijk (III) 4-4 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 5-3) Berkum win 5-3 on penalties. De Treffers (III) - Roda JC Kerkrade 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Fortuna Sittard (II) - Achilles '29 (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Heracles Almelo - Vitesse Arnhem 4-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET WKE (III) - Den Bosch (II) 2-5 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Groningen - Twente Enschede 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) HBS (III) - FC Oss (II) 4-1 (halftime: 2-1) HSC'21 (III) - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (II) 2-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 9-10) Go Ahead Eagles Deventer win 10-9 on penalties. Rijnsburgse Boys (III) - VVSB (III) 3-3 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 5-6) VVSB win 6-5 on penalties. Kon.HFC (III) - FC Eindhoven (II) 3-2 (halftime: 0-1) Tuesday, September 22 PSV Eindhoven - SC Cambuur 3-2 (halftime: 2-0) ACV (IV) - Excelsior '31 (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) DOVO (IV) - Willem II Tilburg 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) EVV (III) - Almere City FC (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) FC Lienden (III) - FC Volendam (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Feyenoord (am) (VI) - FC Dordrecht (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-2) Kozakken Boys (III) - Staphorst (IV) 4-2 (halftime: 2-1) Lisse (III) - HHC (III) 0-4 (halftime: 0-1) Noordwijk (IV) - NEC Nijmegen 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) ONS Boso Sneek (III) - Utrecht 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) SC Genemuiden (IV) - ADO Den Haag 3-3 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 3-1) SC Genemuiden win 3-1 on penalties. Spakenburg (III) - Ter Leede (IV) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) NAC Breda (II) - Heerenveen 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) AFC (III) - FC Emmen (II) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1) Capelle (III) - MVV Maastricht (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 5-4) Capelle win 5-4 on penalties. OJC Rosmalen (III) - Sparta Rotterdam (II) 3-4 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 3-3) AET Scheveningen (III) - Telstar (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-6) Telstar win 6-5 on penalties.