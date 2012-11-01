Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dutch Cup 3rd Round matches on Thursday
3rd Round
Thursday, November 1
XerxesDZB (IV) - Feyenoord 0-4 (halftime: 0-0)
SWZ/Boso Sneek (III) - AZ Alkmaar 1-4 (halftime: 0-1)
Heerenveen - Hollandia (III) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Twente Enschede - Den Bosch (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Wednesday, October 31
ONS Boso Sneek (IV) - Ajax Amsterdam 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Vitesse Arnhem - Staphorst (IV) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
NAC Breda - HBS (III) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-2)
NAC Breda win 4-2 on penalties.
Heracles Almelo - Sparta Rotterdam (II) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
PSV Eindhoven - EHC/Heuts (IV) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0)
RKC Waalwijk - PEC Zwolle 2-4 (halftime: 2-1)
Tuesday, October 30
Groningen - ADO Den Haag 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
ADO '20 (III) - FC Eindhoven (II) 6-1 (halftime: 5-1)
FC Dordrecht (II) - Scheveningen (III) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Rijnsburgse Boys (III) - FC Emmen (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 7-6)
Rijnsburgse Boys win 7-6 on penalties.
SC Cambuur (II) - Telstar (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-3)
SC Cambuur win 4-3 on penalties.
Graafschap Doetinchem (II) - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-3)