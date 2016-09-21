Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup 1st Round matches on Wednesday 1st Round Wednesday, September 21 Ajax Amsterdam - Willem II Tilburg 5-0 (halftime: 2-0) Achilles Veen (IV) - VVSB (III) 1-4 (halftime: 0-1) De Treffers (III) - ASWH (III) 0-3 (halftime: 0-3) DVS'33 Ermelo (III) - PEC Zwolle 1-4 (halftime: 0-3) Excelsior Maassluis (III) - Heracles Almelo 1-3 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET FC Lienden (III) - AZ Alkmaar 1-4 (halftime: 0-1) Katwijk (III) - Harkemase Boys (III) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Kon.HFC (III) - OJC Rosmalen (III) 6-1 (halftime: 3-0) NEC Nijmegen - ADO Den Haag 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-5) ADO Den Haag win 5-3 on penalties. Spakenburg (III) - Fortuna Sittard (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Sparta Rotterdam - FC Dordrecht (II) 3-1 (halftime: 3-0) UNA (III) - Huizen (III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) PSV Eindhoven - Roda JC Kerkrade 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Dongen (III) - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1-3 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, September 20 Heerenveen - Graafschap Doetinchem (II) 5-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Barendrecht (III) - Excelsior 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) EVV (III) - RKC Waalwijk (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) Den Bosch (II) - FC Eindhoven (II) 2-3 (halftime: 1-1) FC Volendam (II) - MVV Maastricht (II) 3-3 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 3-3, penalty shootout: 5-4) FC Volendam win 5-4 on penalties. HHC Hardenberg (III) - Jodan Boys (IV) 2-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 6-7) Jodan Boys win 7-6 on penalties. IJsselmeervogels (III) - Achilles '29 (II) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) Kozakken Boys (III) - Helmond Sport (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) JVC Cuijk (III) - Telstar (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-2) NAC Breda (II) - VVV-Venlo (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-2) Capelle (III) - Groningen 0-4 (halftime: 0-2) FC Rijnvogels (III) - SC Cambuur (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Rijnsburgse Boys (III) - Almere City FC (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Scheveningen (III) - FC Emmen (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2) Next Fixtures (GMT): 1st Round Thursday, September 22 Twente Enschede v Utrecht (1630) HSC'21 (III) v TEC (III) (1800) De Dijk (III) v Vitesse Arnhem (1800) Feyenoord v FC Oss (II) (1845)