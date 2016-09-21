Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup 1st Round matches on Wednesday 1st Round Wednesday, September 21 Ajax Amsterdam - Willem II Tilburg 5-0 (halftime: 2-0) Achilles Veen (IV) - VVSB (III) 1-4 (halftime: 0-1) De Treffers (III) - ASWH (III) 0-3 (halftime: 0-3) DVS'33 Ermelo (III) - PEC Zwolle 1-4 (halftime: 0-3) Excelsior Maassluis (III) - Heracles Almelo 1-3 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET FC Lienden (III) - AZ Alkmaar 1-4 (halftime: 0-1) Katwijk (III) - Harkemase Boys (III) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Kon.HFC (III) - OJC Rosmalen (III) 6-1 (halftime: 3-0) NEC Nijmegen - ADO Den Haag 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-5) ADO Den Haag win 5-3 on penalties. Spakenburg (III) - Fortuna Sittard (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Sparta Rotterdam - FC Dordrecht (II) 3-1 (halftime: 3-0) UNA (III) - Huizen (III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) PSV Eindhoven - Roda JC Kerkrade 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Dongen (III) - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1-3 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, September 20 Heerenveen - Graafschap Doetinchem (II) 5-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Barendrecht (III) - Excelsior 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) EVV (III) - RKC Waalwijk (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) Den Bosch (II) - FC Eindhoven (II) 2-3 (halftime: 1-1) FC Volendam (II) - MVV Maastricht (II) 3-3 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 3-3, penalty shootout: 5-4) FC Volendam win 5-4 on penalties. HHC Hardenberg (III) - Jodan Boys (IV) 2-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 6-7) Jodan Boys win 7-6 on penalties. IJsselmeervogels (III) - Achilles '29 (II) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) Kozakken Boys (III) - Helmond Sport (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) JVC Cuijk (III) - Telstar (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-2) NAC Breda (II) - VVV-Venlo (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-2) Capelle (III) - Groningen 0-4 (halftime: 0-2) FC Rijnvogels (III) - SC Cambuur (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Rijnsburgse Boys (III) - Almere City FC (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Scheveningen (III) - FC Emmen (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2) Next Fixtures (GMT): 1st Round Thursday, September 22 Twente Enschede v Utrecht (1630) HSC'21 (III) v TEC (III) (1800) De Dijk (III) v Vitesse Arnhem (1800) Feyenoord v FC Oss (II) (1845)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------