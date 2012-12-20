Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dutch Cup Last 16 matches on Thursday
Last 16
Thursday, December 20
Groningen - Ajax Amsterdam 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Wednesday, December 19
Heerenveen - Feyenoord 2-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 6-7)
Feyenoord win 7-6 on penalties.
Vitesse Arnhem - ADO '20 (III) 10-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (II) - PEC Zwolle 2-3 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
NAC Breda - Heracles Almelo 1-3 (halftime: 1-1)
Tuesday, December 18
Rijnsburgse Boys (III) - PSV Eindhoven 0-4 (halftime: 0-3)
Den Bosch (II) - SC Cambuur (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
FC Dordrecht (II) - AZ Alkmaar 2-4 (halftime: 0-3)