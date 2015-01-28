Jan 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch Cup Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 28
Groningen 4 Tjaronn Chery 63, Michael de Leeuw 66, Yoell van Nieff 76, Maikel Kieftenbeld 78
Missed penalty: Michael de Leeuw 63
Vitesse Arnhem 0
Red Card: Guram Kashia 61
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,458
- - -
Roda JC Kerkrade (II) 1 Anco Jansen 77
Excelsior 4 Ninos Gouriye 16, Jurgen Mattheij 30, Tom van Weert 34,84
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 6,125
- - -
Tuesday, January 27
Twente Enschede 3 Luc Castaignos 24, Hakim Ziyech 44,62
AZ Alkmaar 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 18,600
- - -
SC Cambuur 2 Furdjel Narsingh 55,60
PEC Zwolle 3 Thomas Lam 24, Ryan Thomas 50, Jody Lukoki 108
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 9,000
- - -