ROTTERDAM, July 18 Twente Enschede striker Luuk de Jong has agreed on a five-year deal to join Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach, the Dutch league club said on their official website (www.fctwente.nl) on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Dutch international, who joined Twente in 2009 after coming through Graafschap Doetinchem's youth system, was reported in the media to have moved for a 15 million euros ($18.32 million) transfer fee.

($1 = 0.8188 euros) (Editing by John O'Brien)