AMSTERDAM, Sept 9 The Dutch football association (KNVB) has said it will not be voting for Sepp Blatter, who has confirmed his candidature for a fifth term as FIFA president.

Outspoken KNVB president Michael van Praag told reporters about the association's stand on Monday but admitted he saw no chance of the Swiss incumbent being swept from power.

"I realised this in Brazil, even after we in Europe had sought to discuss the impact of Blatter on the good name of FIFA," van Praag said.

The Dutch have been a rare dissenting voice against the 78-year-old Blatter, who took over FIFA's reins from Joao Havelange in 1998.

At the FIFA Congress in Brazil just before the World Cup, the KNVB told Blatter he should retire as he must take much of the blame for the crumbling reputation of soccer's world governing body.

But Blatter looks likely to extend his reign until 2019, past his 83rd birthday, after UEFA president Michel Platini made clear last week he would not be standing.

"We are very sorry that Michel is not standing. He is the only one who could have stood against Blatter," van Praag told reporters.

"Now Blatter's path to another term is open and that is not good for football." (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)