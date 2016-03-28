Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Dutch championship matches on Monday Saturday, April 2 (GMT) Graafschap Doetinchem v SC Cambuur (1630) Heracles Almelo v Utrecht (1630) AZ Alkmaar v PSV Eindhoven (1745) Feyenoord v Excelsior (1845) Willem II Tilburg v Twente Enschede (1845) Sunday, April 3 (GMT) NEC Nijmegen v Vitesse Arnhem (1030) ADO Den Haag v Groningen (1230) Roda JC Kerkrade v Heerenveen (1230) Ajax Amsterdam v PEC Zwolle (1445)
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)