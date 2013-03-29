Soccer-McAuley closing in on new West Brom deal
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 30 (GMT) Twente Enschede v NAC Breda (1745) Utrecht v VVV-Venlo (1845) Willem II Tilburg v Groningen (1845) Heerenveen v Feyenoord (1945) Sunday, March 31 (GMT) Roda JC Kerkrade v PSV Eindhoven (1030) Heracles Almelo v AZ Alkmaar (1230) RKC Waalwijk v ADO Den Haag (1230) Vitesse Arnhem v PEC Zwolle (1230) Ajax Amsterdam v NEC Nijmegen (1430)
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
LONDON, March 3 Mid-table West Ham United host runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea at London Stadium on Monday. We look at five memorable clashes between them.
March 3 Striker Fernando Torres has been released from hospital, his club Atletico Madrid said on Friday, after sustaining a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.