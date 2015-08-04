UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Dutch championship matches on Tuesday Friday, August 7 (GMT) Heerenveen v Graafschap Doetinchem (1800) Postponed Saturday, August 8 (GMT) PEC Zwolle v SC Cambuur (1630) Postponed ADO Den Haag v PSV Eindhoven (1745) Postponed Roda JC Kerkrade v Heracles Almelo (1745) Feyenoord v Utrecht (1845) Sunday, August 9 (GMT) AZ Alkmaar v Ajax Amsterdam (1030) Groningen v Twente Enschede (1230) NEC Nijmegen v Excelsior (1230) Willem II Tilburg v Vitesse Arnhem (1445) Postponed
ZAGREB, March 24 Croatia stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group I after a superb first-half goal by striker Nikola Kalinic gave them a 1-0 home win over Ukraine in an action-packed game on Friday.