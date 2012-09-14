Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Saturday, September 15 (GMT) Ajax Amsterdam v RKC Waalwijk (1645) Heerenveen v ADO Den Haag (1745) VVV-Venlo v NEC Nijmegen (1745) Willem II Tilburg v Twente Enschede (1745) Feyenoord v PEC Zwolle (1845) Sunday, September 16 (GMT) Heracles Almelo v NAC Breda (1030) AZ Alkmaar v Roda JC Kerkrade (1230) Utrecht v PSV Eindhoven (1230) Groningen v Vitesse Arnhem (1430)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.