Soccer-Afellay signs new two-year deal with Stoke
March 2 Midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Stoke City till 2019, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Dutch championship matches on Tuesday Friday, March 8 (GMT) Groningen v NAC Breda (1900) Saturday, March 9 (GMT) Heerenveen v PSV Eindhoven (1745) Heracles Almelo v NEC Nijmegen (1845) Willem II Tilburg v VVV-Venlo (1845) AZ Alkmaar v ADO Den Haag (1945) Sunday, March 10 (GMT) Roda JC Kerkrade v Feyenoord (1130) Ajax Amsterdam v PEC Zwolle (1330) Utrecht v RKC Waalwijk (1330) Twente Enschede v Vitesse Arnhem (1530)
March 2 Arsene Wenger has played down speculation linking him with a move to Spanish champions Barcelona at the end of the season, saying his first preference would be to extend his stay at Arsenal.
March 2 Former Celtic defender Tommy Gemmell has died the age of 73, a few months shy of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 European Cup final against Inter Milan in which he scored the equaliser, helping the Scottish club to a famous 2-1 victory.