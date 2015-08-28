UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, August 28 (GMT) Willem II Tilburg v NEC Nijmegen (1800) Saturday, August 29 (GMT) Utrecht v Groningen (1630) Excelsior v Graafschap Doetinchem (1745) Heerenveen v PEC Zwolle (1745) Heracles Almelo v Twente Enschede (1845) Sunday, August 30 (GMT) Ajax Amsterdam v ADO Den Haag (1030) AZ Alkmaar v Roda JC Kerkrade (1230) Vitesse Arnhem v SC Cambuur (1230) PSV Eindhoven v Feyenoord (1445)
ZAGREB, March 24 Croatia stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group I after a superb first-half goal by striker Nikola Kalinic gave them a 1-0 home win over Ukraine in an action-packed game on Friday.