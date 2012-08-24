Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, August 24 (GMT) RKC Waalwijk v Roda JC Kerkrade (1800) Saturday, August 25 (GMT) Utrecht v PEC Zwolle (1645) VVV-Venlo v ADO Den Haag (1745) Ajax Amsterdam v NAC Breda (1845) Sunday, August 26 (GMT) AZ Alkmaar v Heerenveen (1030) Heracles Almelo v Feyenoord (1230) NEC Nijmegen v Twente Enschede (1230) Willem II Tilburg v Vitesse Arnhem (1230) Groningen v PSV Eindhoven (1430)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.