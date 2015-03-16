Soccer-Clinical Giroud earns France 3-1 win in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG, March 25 Olivier Giroud struck twice as France stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group A with an efficient 3-1 victory in Luxembourg on Saturday.
March 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group A matches on Saturday Saturday, March 25 Bulgaria 2 Netherlands 0 Luxembourg 1 France 3 Sweden 4 Belarus 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 France 5 4 1 0 10 3 13 ------------------------- 2 Sweden 5 3 1 1 10 3 10 3 Bulgaria 5 3 0 2 8 10 9 4 Netherlands 5 2 1 2 8 6 7 5 Belarus 5 0 2 3 2 10 2 6 Luxembourg 5 0 1 4 6 12 1 1: Final tournament