AMSTERDAM Aug 22 Ruud Gullit has agreed to join the coaching staff of the Dutch national team after being asked to play a role by head coach Danny Blind, local media reported on Monday.

Gullit, who won 66 caps for the Netherlands and was part of their 1988 European Championship winning team, was expected to sign a contract through the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Dutch media added.

He replaces Dick Advocaat, who unexpectedly quit last week to take over at Turkish side Fenerbahce.

"Blind asked me if I was interested and gave me the feeling that I can add value to the staff and the team," Gullit told Dutch media.

"Blind will give me a free role on both the training field and bench to add my ideas. But practically it has to be for the best of the team. At the end of the day the ultimate responsibility for the team rests with the head coach."

The 53-year-old, who has been working as a television analyst, had ill-fated coaching spells at Chelsea, Feyenoord and Newcastle United but remains one of the biggest names in Dutch football. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Peter Rutherford)