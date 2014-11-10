AMSTERDAM Nov 10 Luuk de Jong was called up by the Netherlands on Monday to replace injured namesake Nigel de Jong in the squad for their games against Mexico and Latvia this week.

Luuk de Jong, who has seven caps, last played for his country when the Dutch beat England 3-2 at Wembley in February 2012.

Nigel de Jong has a hamstring injury and is the second player to withdraw from the friendly against Mexico on Wednesday and the European Championship qualifier against Latvia on Sunday.

The Dutch football association KNVB earlier said Leroy Fer had been called up to replace Davy Klaassen, who has a muscle strain.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Stephen Wood)