AMSTERDAM May 22 Heracles Almelo qualified for European club competition for the first time after they beat Utrecht 2-0 away in the Dutch league playoffs to earn a place in next season's Europa League qualifying round.

Heracles, held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the playoff at home, weathered an early storm before taking the lead through Thomas Bruns in the 68th minute.

Five minutes from the end Heracles, whose coach John Stegeman had been sent to the stands in the first half, scored a second goal on the counter-attack through Paul Gladom.

Heracles will begin their Europa League campaign in the third round which means they must get through two rounds if they are to qualify for the group phase. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)