SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Chelsea v Arsenal matches
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
AMSTERDAM May 22 Watford's Steven Berghuis won a recall to the Netherlands squad on Sunday for three friendly internationals over the next fortnight after two players pulled out over the weekend.
Berghuis, who had a previous call-up in June last year but has yet to win a cap, replaces the injured Bart Ramseelar, the Dutch football association said.
Jurgen Locadia of PSV Eindhoven has also pulled out because of injury from the matches against Ireland in Dublin on Friday, Poland in Gdansk on June 1 and Austria in Vienna on June 4.
Former European champions the Netherlands have failed to qualify for Euro 2016 in France, which starts next month. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
LONDON, Feb 2 Manchester City have recalled midfielder Yaya Toure to their Champions League squad after he was left out for the group stage last year in an omission that triggered a furious response from his agent.
LONDON, Feb 2 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 24 of the Premier League on Feb 4 and 5 (1500 unless stated):