ROTTERDAM Jan 18 Jens Toornstra scored one goal and set up another as Feyenoord kept their grip on third place in the Dutch league with a 3-1 victory over FC Twente in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Feyenoord move to 34 points from 18 matches, 12 behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.

After Colin Kazim-Richards had missed a penalty eight minutes before half time, Toornstra's corner was turned home by Lex Immers to give the home side the lead.

Orlando Engelaar equalised for Twente on 51 minutes, but Toornstra made it 2-1 when he headed home just before the hour.

The points were safe when Jean-Paul Boëtius slid the ball home from three yards after a low cross from Kazim-Richards.

Willem II added to the relegation concerns of Go Ahead Eagles with a 1-0 win thanks to a second half strike from midfielder Robert Braber.

Go Ahead Eagles finished the game with 10 men after Giliano Wijnaldum received a second yellow card 12 minutes from the end and remain in the relegation places.

Excelsior Rotterdam moved four points clear of the relegation zone though after a 3-0 win at fellow strugglers Heracles. Goals by Tom van Weert, Daryl van Mieghem and Carlo de Reuver claimed a second away win of the season for Marinus Dijkhuizen's men.

Heerenveen moved up to eighth after winning a mid-table tussle 2-1 at Utrecht thanks to goals in either half from Luciano Slagveer and Sam Larsson.

The home side pulled a goal back late on from a Willem Janssen penalty. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town)