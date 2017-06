May 14 Feyenoord won the Dutch league title on Sunday after veteran striker Dirk Kuyt scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 home win over Heracles Almelo that left them one-point clear of arch rivals Ajax Amsterdam.

Kuyt, the club's 36-year-old captain, scored after 40 seconds to set the Rotterdam side on their way to the win they needed for a first title in 18 years. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)