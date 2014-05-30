May 30 American international Aron Johannsson has extended his contract with Dutch club AZ Alkmaar days after scoring for his country in a World Cup warm-up international.

The Alabama-born striker, who represented Iceland at the under-21 level, signed a new deal that keeps him at AZ until 2018, the club said on its website (www.az.nl).

The 23-year-old joined AZ in January last year from Aarhus in Denmark and in a season-and-a-half scored 20 goals in 39 outings. His 17 goals this season made him the third highest scorer in the Dutch league.

Johannsson netted for the Americans in their 2-0 win over Azerbaijan in San Francisco on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)