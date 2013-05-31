May 31 Ajax Amsterdam placed an advertisement in a Dutch newspaper on Friday asking Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup to attend court in a dispute over an unpaid tax bill.

The advertisement serves notice to Laudrup of a court date in Amsterdam on Aug. 29 where the club are seeking to recover money from their former player.

The legal notice in the Het Parool newspaper says Laudrup has no known address in the Netherlands.

Ajax are seeking a sum of three million euros ($3.92 million) from the former Denmark international in a tax case stretching back 15 years, Dutch media said.

It follows a long standing investigation into the transfers of Laudrup and the Georgian striker Shota Arveladze to Ajax in 1997 and allegations of irregular payments to the pair.

Ajax agreed a settlement in 2005, including a 500,000 euro fine, with the public prosecutor to avoid tax evasion charges and paid around 5.8 million euros to the Dutch tax authority, a sum later reduced on appeal last year.

Ajax has been attempting to get money back from the two players. Two years ago they made a bid to seize Arveladze's assets in the Netherlands.

Laudrup was not immediately available to comment.