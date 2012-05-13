ROTTERDAM May 13 RKC Waalwijk defeated Steve McClaren's Twente Enschede 1-0 on Sunday and 2-1 on aggregate to reach the final of a playoff for a second qualifying round spot in the Europa League.

An uninspired Twente side, who finished sixth in the league after losing their last three matches, were punished by substitute Furkan Alakmak who ran around two opponents before scoring from 20 metres.

RKC will face Vitesse Arnhem, who overcame nine-man NEC Nijmegen 2-0 (4-3 on aggregate).

Twente, based on the fair play ranking, will start their European campaign in the first qualifying round.

Nijmegen were reduced to 10 men after 32 minutes with a straight red card for Bram Nuytinck. After Nicky Hofs had opened the scoring, Navarone Foor was booked for a second time.

Ivorian Wilfried Bony settled the derby 14 minutes before time with a fierce long drive before Jonathan Reis missed a penalty for Vitesse with a minute remaining.

(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by John Mehaffey)