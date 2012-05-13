ROTTERDAM May 13 RKC Waalwijk defeated Steve
McClaren's Twente Enschede 1-0 on Sunday and 2-1 on aggregate to
reach the final of a playoff for a second qualifying round spot
in the Europa League.
An uninspired Twente side, who finished sixth in the league
after losing their last three matches, were punished by
substitute Furkan Alakmak who ran around two opponents before
scoring from 20 metres.
RKC will face Vitesse Arnhem, who overcame nine-man NEC
Nijmegen 2-0 (4-3 on aggregate).
Twente, based on the fair play ranking, will start their
European campaign in the first qualifying round.
Nijmegen were reduced to 10 men after 32 minutes with a
straight red card for Bram Nuytinck. After Nicky Hofs had opened
the scoring, Navarone Foor was booked for a second time.
Ivorian Wilfried Bony settled the derby 14 minutes before
time with a fierce long drive before Jonathan Reis missed a
penalty for Vitesse with a minute remaining.
