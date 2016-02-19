Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 19
ADO Den Haag 0 PEC Zwolle 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 23 17 5 1 60 24 56
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 23 17 4 2 53 15 55
-------------------------
3 Heracles Almelo 23 11 5 7 34 32 38
-------------------------
4 AZ Alkmaar 23 11 4 8 41 34 37
5 Vitesse Arnhem 23 10 6 7 41 20 36
6 Feyenoord 23 11 3 9 42 33 36
7 Utrecht 23 10 5 8 36 32 35
-------------------------
8 NEC Nijmegen 23 10 5 8 27 26 35
9 PEC Zwolle 24 10 5 9 40 35 35
10 Groningen 23 9 7 7 29 30 34
11 ADO Den Haag 24 7 9 8 36 37 30
12 Heerenveen 23 8 5 10 34 45 29
13 Twente Enschede 23 7 4 12 31 49 25
14 Roda JC Kerkrade 23 5 9 9 20 36 24
15 Willem II Tilburg 23 4 10 9 26 30 22
-------------------------
16 Excelsior 23 4 7 12 23 41 19
17 Graafschap Doetinchem 23 3 4 16 24 47 13
-------------------------
18 SC Cambuur 23 2 7 14 24 55 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 20
AZ Alkmaar v Groningen (1730)
PSV Eindhoven v Heracles Almelo (1845)
Heerenveen v NEC Nijmegen (1845)
Twente Enschede v SC Cambuur (1945)
Sunday, February 21
Graafschap Doetinchem v Vitesse Arnhem (1130)
Ajax Amsterdam v Excelsior (1330)
Utrecht v Willem II Tilburg (1330)
Feyenoord v Roda JC Kerkrade (1545)